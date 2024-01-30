Visitors flock to Poli Market in China's Qingdao
People select products at the Poli Market in Qingdao Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 29, 2024. With a history of more than 300 years, the Poli Market is a local intangible cultural heritage and one of the biggest traditional markets in eastern Shandong Province. As the Spring Festival approaches, many visitors flock to the market for abundant new year decorations, agricultural products, local delicacies and so on. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Candies are seen at the Poli Market in Qingdao Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 29, 2024. With a history of more than 300 years, the Poli Market is a local intangible cultural heritage and one of the biggest traditional markets in eastern Shandong Province. As the Spring Festival approaches, many visitors flock to the market for abundant new year decorations, agricultural products, local delicacies and so on. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A customer chooses a Chinese character "Fu", which means "good fortune", at the Poli Market in Qingdao Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 29, 2024. With a history of more than 300 years, the Poli Market is a local intangible cultural heritage and one of the biggest traditional markets in eastern Shandong Province. As the Spring Festival approaches, many visitors flock to the market for abundant new year decorations, agricultural products, local delicacies and so on. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 29, 2024 shows the Poli Market in Qingdao Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. With a history of more than 300 years, the Poli Market is a local intangible cultural heritage and one of the biggest traditional markets in eastern Shandong Province. As the Spring Festival approaches, many visitors flock to the market for abundant new year decorations, agricultural products, local delicacies and so on. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
People buy Tanghulu, a traditional Chinese snack of candied fruits, at the Poli Market in Qingdao Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 29, 2024. With a history of more than 300 years, the Poli Market is a local intangible cultural heritage and one of the biggest traditional markets in eastern Shandong Province. As the Spring Festival approaches, many visitors flock to the market for abundant new year decorations, agricultural products, local delicacies and so on. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
People perform dragon dance at the Poli Market in Qingdao Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 29, 2024. With a history of more than 300 years, the Poli Market is a local intangible cultural heritage and one of the biggest traditional markets in eastern Shandong Province. As the Spring Festival approaches, many visitors flock to the market for abundant new year decorations, agricultural products, local delicacies and so on. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
People buy local delicacy at the Poli Market in Qingdao Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 29, 2024. With a history of more than 300 years, the Poli Market is a local intangible cultural heritage and one of the biggest traditional markets in eastern Shandong Province. As the Spring Festival approaches, many visitors flock to the market for abundant new year decorations, agricultural products, local delicacies and so on. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
People interact with a lion dance performer at the Poli Market in Qingdao Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 29, 2024. With a history of more than 300 years, the Poli Market is a local intangible cultural heritage and one of the biggest traditional markets in eastern Shandong Province. As the Spring Festival approaches, many visitors flock to the market for abundant new year decorations, agricultural products, local delicacies and so on. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
