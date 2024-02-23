Jet-powered snow blower shines in Shandong

(People's Daily App) 16:39, February 23, 2024

On Thursday, an aerial photographer from Shandong Province shared a captivating video on Douyin. The footage showed a jet-powered snow blower meticulously cleaning the Jiaozhou Bay Bridge in Qingdao. The specially designed vehicle, resembling a truck, has a powerful WP-6 turbojet engine. Originally used in China's J-6 fighter jet, this jet engine enables the snow blower to effectively clear a twenty-meter-wide path while maintaining a speed of twenty kilometers per hour. In addition to its impressive performance, the vehicle is lightweight, emits low noise and is fuel efficient.

