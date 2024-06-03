Young artisans chase dreams in "porcelain capital” Jingdezhen

People's Daily Online) 09:37, June 03, 2024

An inheritor of porcelain making techniques works in her workshop in the Taoyangli Historical and Cultural Block in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

In the Taoyangli Historical and Cultural Block in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, inheritors of porcelain making techniques were working in their workshops on May 27. Under the guidance of experienced masters, young artisans were painting and carving on clay bodies.

Alongside the older generation of inheritors, a growing number of young artisans are flocking to Jingdezhen to creatively carry forward the techniques of porcelain making, revitalizing the intangible cultural heritage.

To preserve the essence of this craft for future generations, Jingdezhen has trained over 1,900 inheritors above the municipal level. With seven colleges and universities hosting 84,000 students, Jingdezhen has developed a comprehensive porcelain education and talent training system.

