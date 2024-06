Belgian Pairi Daiza Zoo celebrates 8th birthday of giant panda Tian Bao

Xinhua) 13:35, June 03, 2024

Giant panda Tian Bao is pictured at the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, June 2, 2024. The Belgian Pairi Daiza Zoo celebrated the 8th birthday of giant panda Tian Bao on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Giant panda Tian Bao is pictured at the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, June 2, 2024. The Belgian Pairi Daiza Zoo celebrated the 8th birthday of giant panda Tian Bao on Sunday. (Photo by Liu Zihe/Xinhua)

People take photos of giant panda Tian Bao at the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, June 2, 2024. The Belgian Pairi Daiza Zoo celebrated the 8th birthday of giant panda Tian Bao on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Giant panda Tian Bao enjoys a birthday meal at the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, June 2, 2024. The Belgian Pairi Daiza Zoo celebrated the 8th birthday of giant panda Tian Bao on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Giant panda Tian Bao enjoys a birthday meal at the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, June 2, 2024. The Belgian Pairi Daiza Zoo celebrated the 8th birthday of giant panda Tian Bao on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

A basket containing part of a birthday meal for giant panda Tian Bao is pictured at the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, June 2, 2024. The Belgian Pairi Daiza Zoo celebrated the 8th birthday of giant panda Tian Bao on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

People take photos of giant panda Tian Bao at the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, June 2, 2024. The Belgian Pairi Daiza Zoo celebrated the 8th birthday of giant panda Tian Bao on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Giant panda Tian Bao is pictured at the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, June 2, 2024. The Belgian Pairi Daiza Zoo celebrated the 8th birthday of giant panda Tian Bao on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Breeders prepare a birthday meal for giant panda Tian Bao at the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, June 2, 2024. The Belgian Pairi Daiza Zoo celebrated the 8th birthday of giant panda Tian Bao on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

A girl writes her birthday wish for giant panda Tian Bao at the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, June 2, 2024. The Belgian Pairi Daiza Zoo celebrated the 8th birthday of giant panda Tian Bao on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Giant panda Tian Bao enjoys a birthday meal at the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, June 2, 2024. The Belgian Pairi Daiza Zoo celebrated the 8th birthday of giant panda Tian Bao on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Giant panda Tian Bao enjoys a birthday meal at the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, June 2, 2024. The Belgian Pairi Daiza Zoo celebrated the 8th birthday of giant panda Tian Bao on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Giant panda Tian Bao enjoys a birthday meal at the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, June 2, 2024. The Belgian Pairi Daiza Zoo celebrated the 8th birthday of giant panda Tian Bao on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)