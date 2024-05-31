In pics: Giant pandas spend happy moments with their cubs at Sichuan base
The cub of giant panda "Sulin" eats a bamboo shoot while playing at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Bo)
How do giant pandas take care of their cubs? With International Children's Day just around the corner, let's find out by exploring the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province.
Giant panda "Pan Yue" eats bamboo with her cub in tow at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Bo)
Giant panda "Ruirui" and her cub eat bamboo shoots at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Bo)
The cub of giant panda "Pan Yue" eats bamboo while lying on the ground at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Bo)
Photo shows giant panda "Xinxin" and her cub at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Bo)
The cub of giant panda "Xinxin" climbs a tree at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Bo)
Photo shows giant panda "Fu Bao," which is less than four years old and has just returned home from South Korea, at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Bo)
Photo shows giant panda "Fu Bao," which is less than four years old and has just returned home from South Korea, at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily/Song Haoxin)
Photos
