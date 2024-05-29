Shenshuping giant panda base helps Fu Bao adapt to new environment in China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 10:43, May 29, 2024

Giant panda Fu Bao (L) is seen at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Fu Bao, the first giant panda that was born in the Republic of Korea (ROK), returned to China in early April. It was transported to the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve.

The base prepared a specially designed area for Fu Bao to help it adapt the new environment and will determine when to make Fu Bao meet the public based on its adaptation.

Giant panda Fu Bao is seen at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Giant panda Fu Bao is fed at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Giant panda Fu Bao (R) and its neighbor Bing Cheng sniff at each other at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Giant panda Fu Bao wanders at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Giant panda Fu Bao eats an apple at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A feeder monitors giant panda Fu Bao at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Giant panda Fu Bao gets a gentle touch from his feeder at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Giant panda Fu Bao is fed at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

