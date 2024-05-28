Highlights of Village Super League in Guizhou
Brazil's former football player Kaka (L) poses with local people during a football match of the Village Super League in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Brazil's former football player Kaka (C) greets local players during the halftime of a football match of the Village Super League in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Brazil's former football player Kaka (C) poses with local players during the halftime of a football match of the Village Super League in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Local players compete during a football match of the Village Super League in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Brazil's former football player Kaka (C) is seen before a football match of the Village Super League in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
