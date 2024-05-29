View of South China Sea
This photo taken on May 3, 2024 shows a view with a rainbow in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Yuan Shuai)
This photo taken on May 13, 2024 shows a seabird flying above the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Yuan Shuai)
This photo taken on April 19, 2024 shows a view at dusk in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Yuan Shuai)
This photo taken on April 27, 2024 shows the creatures in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Yuan Shuai)
This photo taken on May 10, 2024 shows the lightnings above the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Yuan Shuai)
This photo taken on April 24, 2024 shows a sunrise in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Yuan Shuai)
This photo taken on May 2, 2024 shows a view in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Yuan Shuai)
This photo taken on April 20, 2024 shows a view at dusk in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Yuan Shuai)
This photo taken on May 1, 2024 shows a view at dusk in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Yuan Shuai)
This photo taken on April 25, 2024 shows a view in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Yuan Shuai)
This photo taken on May 1, 2024 shows a view at dusk in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Yuan Shuai)
This photo taken on April 12, 2024 shows a sunrise in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Yuan Shuai)
Photos
