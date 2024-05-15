Aerial view of Huangyan Dao in South China Sea

(People's Daily App) 15:55, May 15, 2024

In early summer, the changing tides reveal breathtaking views of Huangyan Dao (also known as Huangyan Island) in the South China Sea. Check out the video to see this captivating scenery from above.

