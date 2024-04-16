Home>>
Lifelike manta ray submersible launched to monitor coral reef
16:53, April 16, 2024
China has achieved a significant milestone by utilizing a bionic submersible that shapes like a manta ray to monitor coral reef growth in the South China Sea, which marks a technological breakthrough in the application of bionic underwater equipment.
