China urges Philippines to immediately stop infringement, provocation in South China Sea

Xinhua) 11:26, March 25, 2024

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines should immediately stop its infringement and provocation, and refrain from undermining peace and stability in the South China Sea, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to the Philippines' resupply to Ren'ai Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao.

According to the spokesperson, in disregard of China's strong opposition, the Philippines sent a supply vessel and two Coast Guard vessels on March 23, without permission from the Chinese government, to intrude into the adjacent waters of Ren'ai Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao, in an attempt to send construction materials to the military vessel illegally grounded at Ren'ai Jiao for its repair and reinforcement.

China Coast Guard took necessary measures at sea to safeguard our rights, firmly blocked the Philippines' vessels, and foiled the Philippines' attempt, said the spokesperson.

"Nansha Qundao and its adjacent waters, including Ren'ai Jiao, have always been China's territory. This is established in the long course of history, and complies with international law," said the spokesperson.

If the Philippines insists on going its own way, China will continue to adopt resolute measures to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the spokesperson said, adding that the Philippines should be prepared to bear all potential consequences.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)