China to take resolute countermeasures if Philippines keeps challenging bottom line: defense spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:31, March 25, 2024

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Sunday said if the Philippines keeps challenging the bottom line of the Chinese side, China will respond by taking resolute measures to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media query regarding the Philippines' intrusion into the adjacent waters of Ren'ai Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao.

Wu said the Philippine side sent vessels to intrude into the adjacent waters of Ren'ai Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao, in an attempt to transport construction materials to the military vessel illegally grounded at Ren'ai Jiao for its repair and reinforcement.

The China Coast Guard lawfully and properly regulated, intercepted and expelled the Philippine vessels, resolutely thwarting the Philippines' provocative attempt to encroach on Chinese territory, the spokesperson said. He added that the incident was entirely provoked by the Philippine side, and the Chinese side's handling of the situation was reasonable, lawful, professional and standard.

He emphasized that China indisputably holds sovereignty over Nansha Qundao, including Ren'ai Jiao, and the adjacent waters.

"China's sovereignty and territorial integrity are not to be violated," Wu said.

The Chinese side is willing to properly resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiation with the Philippine side. However, the Philippine side, acting in bad faith, has attempted to illegally send construction materials to its "grounded" military vessel on Ren'ai Jiao to reinforce it into permanent facilities. The Chinese side will by no means sit idly by, the spokesperson stressed.

Wu warned the Philippines to cease making any statements that may escalate tensions and stop all acts of encroachment.

