China Coast Guard responds to Philippine vessel intrusion near Ren'ai Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao

(People's Daily App) 16:18, March 06, 2024

China urged the Philippines to stop maritime infringement and provocation and refrain from taking any action that may complicate the situation at sea after Philippines vessels intruded into the adjacent waters of Ren'ai Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao on Tuesday.

