China urges Philippines to stop maritime infringement, provocation

Xinhua) 09:25, March 06, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China lodged serious representations to the Philippine side on its intruding vessels into the adjacent waters of Ren'ai Jiao, and once again urges the Philippines to stop maritime infringement and provocation, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on the collision between Chinese and Philippine boats in the South China Sea.

Mao said that on March 5, two supply vessels and two Coast Guard vessels of the Philippines, without permission from the Chinese government, intruded into the adjacent waters of Ren'ai Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao, in an attempt to send materials, including construction materials, to the vessel illegally grounded at Ren'ai Jiao.

China Coast Guard took necessary measures toward the Philippine vessels in accordance with law. The actions taken at the scene were professional, restrained, justified and lawful, Mao added.

"The Chinese Foreign Ministry has lodged serious representations to the Philippine side to express our strong protest," said Mao.

China's position on the issue of Ren'ai Jiao is consistent and clear, Mao said, adding that for some time, China and the Philippines have maintained communication on properly managing the situation at Ren'ai Jiao. The Philippines once again broke its promise to China by making infringement and provocations, and creating trouble in the waters of Ren'ai Jiao, seriously violating China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

"China once again urges the Philippines to stop maritime infringement and provocation, and refrain from taking any action that may complicate the situation at sea. China will continue to firmly safeguard our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in accordance with domestic and international laws," said the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)