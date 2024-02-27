Home>>
China compelled to take necessary measures in Huangyan Dao waters: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 08:06, February 27, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China is compelled to take necessary measures in response to a series of moves by the Philippines in the waters of Huangyan Dao, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.
Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to confirm media reports that China has recently reinstalled a barrier at the mouth of Huangyan Dao, located in the South China Sea.
Stressing that Huangyan Dao has always been China's territory, Mao said China took necessary measures to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights in responding to a series of moves by the Philippines in the waters of Huangyan Dao that infringe on China's sovereignty.
