China will not allow Philippines to act willfully on South China Sea issue: military spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:23, March 29, 2024

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday said China will not allow the Philippines to act willfully on the South China Sea issue, while attributing the recent escalation of tension in the water to provocation by the Philippines.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, slammed the Philippines for counting on external support in violating international law and the spirit of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, thereby causing tension and creating trouble.

"On the South China Sea issue between China and the Philippines, we have stated our serious position multiple times. We oppose foreign interference, infringement and provocation, and advocate proper management of differences," said Wu, adding that the Chinese military is fully prepared for any emergency.

Noting that U.S. interference is the biggest factor in causing turbulence in the South China Sea, the spokesperson stressed that the military cooperation between the United States and the Philippines must not undermine China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

China is committed to properly managing maritime differences with relevant parties through dialogue and consultation, while firmly safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, Wu stated, adding that it is an inevitable trend that the South China Sea issue will be settled through the concerted efforts of regional countries.

