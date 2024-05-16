China Coast Guard conducts training in the waters of Huangyan Dao
An aerial drone photo taken on May 13, 2024 shows the vessel "China Coast Guard (CCG) 3502" carrying out replenishment for other vessels in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)
SOUTH CHINA SEA, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) conducted a regular training during operations of rights protection and law enforcement in the waters of Huangyan Dao.
An aerial drone photo taken on May 12, 2024 shows vessels of the China Coast Guard (CCG) sailing during a training in the South China Sea. (Photo by Rao Bin/Xinhua)
Law enforcers take an oath to the Chinese national flag during a ceremony on the vessel "China Coast Guard (CCG) 3502" in the South China Sea, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)
A law enforcer observes on the vessel "China Coast Guard (CCG) 3502" in the South China Sea, May 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)
