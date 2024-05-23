Interview: Diplomatic approach remains prudent way to ensure peace, stability in South China Sea -- Philippine scholar

Xinhua) 10:02, May 23, 2024

MANILA, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Diplomatic approach, rather than provocation, remains the prudent way to ensure peace and stability in the South China Sea, a Philippine scholar on international relations has said.

Tensions have been heating up recently in the South China Sea. In the latest provocative moves backed by some Philippine politicians, organized fishing vessels have attempted to go to the waters of Huangyan Dao. High-ranking officials such as the Philippine Senate president and the defense chief have also visited Zhongye Dao, which the Philippines illegally occupies.

Such button-pushing behaviors are nothing more than "political grandstanding," said Anna Malindog-Uy, vice president of the Manila-based think tank Asian Century Philippines Strategic Studies Institute, in an interview with Xinhua.

"Our politicians would go to the South China Sea, taking pictures, putting it in the media and telling everyone ... but would it resolve anything by doing that?" she demurred, describing the moves as "more of a bubble rather than a concrete solution to the problem."

Some politicians have done so merely for a "popularity boost" ahead of the country's midterm election in 2025, said Malindog-Uy, warning that such action would yield no benefits but to further strain bilateral ties.

Objecting to the Philippines' confrontational approach against China, the expert voiced her concerns that geopolitical tensions would hinder economic activities and people-to-people exchanges with the country's largest trading partner.

She highlighted the Philippines' outlier position among ASEAN states, criticizing the archipelago for being the sole Southeast Asian country prone to clash with China while colluding with the United States, which sparked concerns over growing militarization in the region.

The expert called on Manila to shift to a more independent foreign policy and reopen negotiation to settle maritime differences.

"I really believe if you treat China as a friend, negotiation is easy." She added.

