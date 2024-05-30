Two giant pandas to arrive at Washington National Zoo

Ecns.cn) 16:33, May 30, 2024

A photo of giant panda Bao Li is displayed during a press conference at Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sha Hanting)

China will send two young giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao to Washington by the end of the year.

Giant panda Bao Li is seen at the Shenshuping base of the China Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/China News Service)

A photo of giant panda Qing Bao is displayed during a press conference at Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sha Hanting)

Giant panda Qing Bao eats bamboo at the Dujiangyan base of the China Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/China News Service)

A statue depicting a panda is displayed during a press conference at Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sha Hanting)

Posters are hung to welcome the two giant pandas at Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sha Hanting)

