Washington National Zoo to receive two giant pandas from China by year end

Brandie Smith, John and Adrienne Mars Director of the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, speaks during a press conference at Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on May 29, 2024. The National Zoo in Washington, D.C., announced Wednesday it will receive two giant panda cubs, one male and one female, from China by the end of the year. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

WASHINGTON, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The National Zoo in Washington, D.C., announced Wednesday it will receive two giant panda cubs, one male and one female, from China by the end of the year.

According to a press release by the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute (NZCBI), Bao Li, a two-year-old male panda whose name translates into English as "treasure" and "energetic," will enter the zoo later this year. He is the son of Bao Bao and the grandson of Tian Tian and Mei Xiang.

Bao Bao, Tian Tian and Mei Xiang all stayed in the national zoo previously, and Bao Bao was born there.

Also arriving later this year is Qing Bao, a two-year-old female panda. Her name means "green" and "treasure" in Mandarin Chinese.

The NZCBI also announced that it has extended a cooperative research and breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association. Now effective through April 2034, the agreement will see the United States and China continue their cooperation in conserving the giant panda species.

"Today, I am very glad to share with you some good news: Bao Li and Qing Bao, our new envoys of friendship, will soon fly over the Pacific and join the big family of the National Zoo," Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng said in remarks delivered at the announcement ceremony held by the zoo.

Xie said China's success in conserving giant pandas is "inseparable from international cooperation," including with the United States, which is "among the first" countries to work with China and make saving the once-endangered species a joint endeavor. Over the decades, the globally adored species has grown to nearly 1,900 in the wild in China.

"We're thrilled to announce the next chapter of our breeding and conservation partnership begins by welcoming two new bears, including a descendent of our beloved panda family, to Washington, D.C.," said Brandie Smith, NZCBI's John and Adrienne Mars director.

"This historic moment is proof positive our collaboration with Chinese colleagues has made an irrefutable impact. Through this partnership, we have grown the panda population, advanced our shared understanding of how to care for this beloved bear and learned what's needed to protect wild pandas and preserve native habitat," Smith said.

Souvenirs themed with giant pandas are seen at Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on May 29, 2024. The National Zoo in Washington, D.C., announced Wednesday it will receive two giant panda cubs, one male and one female, from China by the end of the year. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

