Tourists flock to China's Yuehe Old Street ahead of Dragon Boat Festival

People's Daily Online) 13:40, May 30, 2024

Many tourists visit Yuehe Street in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 26, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Ge Taiyi)

Yuehe Old Street in Jiaxing, a city in east China’s Zhejiang Province, is attracting tourists who want to enjoy the atmosphere of the Dragon Boat Festival in advance.

The historical block, with its white-walled and black-tiled architecture, sparkling river, and swaying trees, creates an enchanting scene.

Yuehe is the largest and most complete historical block in Jiaxing, covering 90,000 square meters and boasting 29 preserved historical buildings. The local government has continuously prioritized the conservation of these buildings, renovating historical areas, and promoting culture, thereby preserving the ancient atmosphere of Yuehe within the modern urban landscape.

