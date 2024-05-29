Home>>
Reverse stall parking: Dragon boat edition
(People's Daily App) 16:22, May 29, 2024
Is reversing into a parking space challenging? These rowers in Rui'an, Zhejiang Province will demonstrate their impressive cooperation techniques as they reverse a dragon boat into a narrow "parking space." Dragon boat racing is a traditional activity during China's Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 10 this year.
Photos
