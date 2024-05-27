Villagers enhance night training for upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Guangdong
Racers take part in a night training session to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival or Duanwu Festival in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, May 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)
With a narrow and winding river, Diejiao Village holds the dragon boat race annually for the Dragon Boat Festival.
