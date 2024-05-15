Intercity rails in Guangdong begin trial operations
A high-speed train arrives at Foshan West Railway Station in south China's Guangdong Province, May 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
The Guangzhou-Foshan South Ring Line and Foshan-Dongguan Intercity railways opened for trial operations on Tuesday in Guangdong. Upon completion, the Guangzhou-Foshan South Ring Line and Foshan-Dongguan railways will connect to Foshan-Zhaoqing (from Zhaoqing Station to Foshan West Station) and Dongguan-Huizhou (from Dongguan West Railway Station to Xiaojinkou Station) lines respectively, forming a major east-west arterial route from Zhaoqing to Huizhou.
An interior view of a high-speed train in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
A high-speed train arrives at Panyu Railway Station in south China's Guangdong Province, May 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
A high-speed train arrives at Foshan West Railway Station in south China's Guangdong Province, May 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
A high-speed train arrives at Panyu Railway Station in south China's Guangdong Province, May 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
An interior view of Panyu Failway Station in south China's Guangdong Province, May 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Photos
