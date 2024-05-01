31 sent to hospital after highway cave-in in south China

Xinhua) 13:17, May 01, 2024

GUANGZHOU, May 1 (Xinhua) -- Thirty one people have been sent to hospital for treatment after a road cave-in on an expressway in south China's Guangdong Province trapped 18 vehicles on early Wednesday morning, local authorities said.

The cave-in happened around 2:10 a.m. on a section of the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in the city of Meizhou, according to the government of Meizhou.

The expressway has been closed as th rescue is still ongoing. The cause of the accident is being probed.

