Railway services fully resume after Guangdong rainstorm

Xinhua) 16:46, April 22, 2024

GUANGZHOU, April 22 (Xinhua) -- As of 6 a.m. Monday, all railway services impacted by heavy rainfall in south China's Guangdong Province had resumed, according to China Railway Guangzhou Group Co., Ltd.

Previously, some trains operated by this company were either suspended or instructed to run at reduced speeds due to the rainstorms lasting from April 19 to 21. A total of 305 trains either halted operation or turned back halfway during this period.

To assist in relocating affected passengers, some 22 high-speed railway trains were added, facilitating the transfer of over 34,800 passengers, the railway company said.

According to the provincial emergency management department, 11 people are missing after continuous heavy rainfall hit many parts of Guangdong in recent days.

The heavy rainfall has affected many cities including Shaoguan, Guangzhou, Heyuan, Zhaoqing, Qingyuan, Meizhou and Huizhou, resulting in damaged houses, blocked roads and landslides.

