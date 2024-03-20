China-Europe freight trains hit record high in Guangdong

GUANGZHOU, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The number of China-Europe freight trains for international trade running from south China's Guangdong Province reached a new high of 166 in the first two months of 2024, up 5 percent year on year, the Guangdong sub-administration of the General Administration of Customs (GACC) announced on Tuesday.

Of the total number of trains, export trains saw a year-on-year increase of 12.5 percent -- also hitting a new high in this period.

The China-Europe freight trains from Guangdong to Europe usually take 12 to 18 days to reach their destinations, while ships affected by the Red Sea crisis take over a month to detour around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa.

Guangdong Customs has been actively cooperating with enterprises and strengthening coordination with major customs ports such as Alataw Pass, Horgos, and Manzhouli, opening up green channels for China-Europe freight trains, according to the Guangdong sub-administration of the GACC.

