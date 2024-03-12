Key customs in China's Guangdong report surge in int'l freight trains between Jan.-Feb.

March 12, 2024

GUANGZHOU, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Huangpu Customs in south China's Guangdong Province recorded a rising number of international freight trains in the first two months of the year.

A total of 62 international trains, carrying 6,810 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of goods, were handled via the customs, representing an increase of 26.5 percent and 45.4 percent year on year, respectively.

Huangpu Customs oversees customs affairs in Guangdong's major manufacturing and export areas, including the city of Dongguan, and the Huangpu and Zengcheng districts of Guangzhou, the provincial capital. It supervised the launch of Guangdong's first China-Europe freight train in 2013.

In 2023, 444 China-Europe freight trains were operated via Huangpu Customs, three times more than that of 2020.

