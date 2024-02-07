Floating flower market opens in Guangzhou
Women dressed in traditional Hanfu costumes take part in a cruise parade at the 14th floating flower market, a unique tradition during China's Spring Festival on Liwan Lake in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)
Floating water flower market attracts visitors to shop during the 14th floating flower market, a unique tradition during China's Spring Festival on Liwan Lake in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)
