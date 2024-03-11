China-Europe freight train services see solid expansion in first two months

Xinhua) 09:02, March 11, 2024

A China-Europe freight train prepares to pull out from the Horgos Port in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo by Qiu Jing/Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- China-Europe freight train services recorded solid expansion in January and February this year, data from China's railway operator showed Sunday.

The number of China-Europe freight train trips reached 2,928 in the first two months of 2024, up 9 percent year on year, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway).

About 317,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of goods were transported via the freight train services during this period, up 10 percent from a year earlier, the railway operator said.

By the end of February, the train services had expanded to cover 219 cities across 25 European countries, according to China Railway.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)