Trending in China | Traditional morning tea in Guangdong

(People's Daily App) 16:29, April 30, 2024

Having Zao Cha, a traditional breakfast tea, is a typical morning activity of residents of South China's Guangdong Province. Sharing a cup of tea and eating delicious dim sum with a friend or family member or even alone is a long-time tradition for residents there. For them, Zao Cha is a deeply rooted daily habit and an essential way of social communication.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

