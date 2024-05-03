Rescue work continues after road collapse in S China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 09:25, May 03, 2024

Rescuers work at the site of an expressway collapse on the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 2, 2024.

At about 2:10 a.m. on May 1, a landslide occurred in the Chayang section of the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou City, Guangdong Province. As of 3:30 p.m. on May 2, the disaster had caused 48 deaths and 30 injuries. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 2, 2024 shows rescuers working at the site of an expressway collapse on the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province.

