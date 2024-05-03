Vice premier stresses all-out rescue and relief work after deadly road collapse

GUANGZHOU, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has stressed sparing no effort in carrying out rescue and relief work after a section of an expressway collapsed early Wednesday in south China's Guangdong Province.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks on Thursday when guiding the emergency response work of the disaster in the city of Meizhou, Guangdong Province.

Following General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping's instructions and Premier Li Qiang's request, Zhang led officials in charge of relevant departments to the scene to guide the rescue and disaster relief work.

Zhang learned about rescue operations on the site and then went to the Meizhou People's Hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured, requiring all-out rescue and treatment.

When chairing a meeting on the rescue and disaster relief work on Thursday evening, Zhang urged efforts to ensure timely rescue work and minimize disabilities caused by injuries.

Efforts should be made to repair the damaged roads and restore traffic order as soon as possible, said Zhang, adding that information should be released timely in response to public concern.

Lessons should be drawn from the collapse and more should be done to improve disaster prevention and response capabilities, ensuring the safety of people's lives and property and the overall social stability, the vice premier said.

Zhang also called for efforts to monitor the weather in the flood season closely and strengthen early warning and joint emergency responses, so as to minimize disaster losses.

