China sees 100 mln domestic tourist trips during Dragon Boat Festival holiday

Xinhua) 09:36, June 25, 2023

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China saw a total of 106 million domestic tourist trips made during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, up 32.3 percent from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Tourism revenue reached 37.31 billion yuan (about 5.2 billion U.S. dollars) during the holiday which lasts from Thursday to Saturday, up 44.5 percent year-on-year, according to the ministry.

