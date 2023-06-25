Home>>
China sees 100 mln domestic tourist trips during Dragon Boat Festival holiday
(Xinhua) 09:36, June 25, 2023
BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China saw a total of 106 million domestic tourist trips made during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, up 32.3 percent from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
Tourism revenue reached 37.31 billion yuan (about 5.2 billion U.S. dollars) during the holiday which lasts from Thursday to Saturday, up 44.5 percent year-on-year, according to the ministry.
