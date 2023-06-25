Feature: Bulgarian enjoys Dragon Boat Festival

Xinhua) 08:24, June 25, 2023

People row dragon boats at a dragon boat cultural festival in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 24, 2023. Bulgaria's first dragon boat cultural festival kicked off at Pancharevo Lake in the capital city of Sofia on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lin Hao)

SOFIA, June 24 (Xinhua) -- On the meadows by the Pancharevo Lake in Sofia, thousands of spectators indulged in the festive joy and aroma of food on Saturday as Bulgaria's first Dragon Boat Festival kicked off here.

Jorg Hein, a German living in Bulgaria, told Xinhua that he had been to China before and the Dragon Boat Festival was one of many things he missed about China.

"Now, I have the opportunity to see this here in Sofia, live!" he said.

The two-day event, which was organized by the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria and Bulgaria's Dragon Boat Festival Association, began with a dragon dance performed by an ensemble from China.

Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dong Xiaojun said at the opening ceremony that the Dragon Boat Festival was the first Chinese traditional festival to be added to UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It was widely recognized as a cultural symbol and an emotional link between antiquity and modernity, between China and the world.

The first Dragon Boat Festival in Bulgaria had special significance for several reasons, including the spirit of solidarity and teamwork, the beauty and mutual learning between cultures, and the long-standing friendship between China and Bulgaria, he added.

Bulgaria's Vice President Iliana Iotova said in a congratulatory letter that dragon boat racing has become the fastest-growing water sport around the world with regular competitions held in almost every major city on every continent. This festival would prepare Bulgaria for the upcoming world dragon boat championship, which is to be held in the country in 2025.

Zaritsa Dinkova, Bulgaria's minister of tourism, called the festival "a symbol of understanding and cooperation between our cultures."

"I believe that through such initiatives, we can create even stronger connections," she said.

During a dragon awakening ceremony afterward, officials painted dragon heads and attached them to four boats participating in a race. Then 26 teams started contests for semi-final qualification. The semi-finals and final of the competition will be held on Sunday.

The boat racing was "very pleasant, very nice, something new for us," famous Bulgarian acrobat Encho Keryazov told Xinhua after the end of his team's race. He participated in the competition as the captain of "Dragon Tundzha" team from the town of Yambol.

"I have rowed a canoe, a kayak. The difference is that dragon boat racing is team rowing, and the feeling is much more pleasant when you row with your friends," a lady named Ermina from the team "Survivor" told Xinhua.

While rowers were paddling hard toward the final line, the spectators on the lakeside meadows could enjoy demonstrations of Chinese traditional crafts such as calligraphy, paper cutting, Chinese knots, dance and musical performances by groups from China, as well as traditional Chinese clothing and Chinese language courses.

Also presented were specialty cuisines and gastronomy from China and Central and Eastern Europe countries, and a photo exhibition about China.

Nikolay, who was accompanied by his wife and two children, told Xinhua that they have come here to see the Chinese art. "It's very cool," Nikolay said, noting that the Chinese food was super tasty, and they would come to the festival on Sunday too.

Vlad Gitsoaika, board chairman of Bulgaria's Dragon Boat Festival association, said that such festivals greatly contributed to intercultural exchange and acquaintance with China.

"Dragon boats as a sport and festivals are loved by the world because they are a great way to bond, to form teams, to work in a team, and that is why this sport is thriving all over the world. And the exchange between the competitors and cultural events is extremely important, and contributes a lot to the development of both sports and culture, and to the convergence of countries," Gitsoaika said.

Nikolay Gyurov, the mayor of Pancharevo District, told Xinhua that this festival "will be another opportunity to draw attention to the unique natural beauty of the area and to the exceptional opportunities offered by Pancharevo Lake."

"I believe the Dragon Boat Festival will also become a tradition here, " he said.

A staff member makes paper cutting works at a dragon boat cultural festival in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 24, 2023. Bulgaria's first dragon boat cultural festival kicked off at Pancharevo Lake in the capital city of Sofia on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lin Hao)

Actors perform dragon dance at a dragon boat cultural festival in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 24, 2023. Bulgaria's first dragon boat cultural festival kicked off at Pancharevo Lake in the capital city of Sofia on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lin Hao)

People row dragon boats at a dragon boat cultural festival in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 24, 2023. Bulgaria's first dragon boat cultural festival kicked off at Pancharevo Lake in the capital city of Sofia on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lin Hao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)