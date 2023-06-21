Dragon boat race held to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in E China
Dragon boats take part in a race in Taohuatan Township, Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, June 21, 2023. A total of 25 teams participated in a dragon boat race, which opened here Wednesday, to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival. This year's festival falls on June 22. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
