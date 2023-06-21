Public events held for students to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in south China

Xinhua) 13:29, June 21, 2023

Students are pictured with freshly made Zongzi in Dangjiu Village, Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A series of public events in celebration of the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival were held for students here on Tuesday to help them better understand the charms of traditional Chinese culture. Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, is always a popular food on this occasion.

Students walk with freshly made Zongzi in Dangjiu Village, Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students learn from the elders to make Zongzi in Dangjiu Village, Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)