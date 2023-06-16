Celebration held in Istanbul to mark China's Dragon Boat Festival

Chefs make Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, during a celebration marking the upcoming traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival in Istanbul, Trkiye, June 15, 2023.

ISTANBUL, June 15 (Xinhua) -- A celebration was held on Thursday in Trkiye's largest city Istanbul to mark the upcoming traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 22 this year.

The event, which was organized by the Confucius Institute of Istanbul Okan University, featured activities such as tasting Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, and displays of Chinese calligraphy and the traditional Chinese tea ceremony, among others.

The Dragon Boat Festival, which is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, is marked to commemorate Qu Yuan (about 340-278 BC), a poet who is known today for his patriotism and contributions to classical verse.

Speaking at the event, Wu Jian, China's deputy consul general in Istanbul, thanked the participants for celebrating one of China's most ancient festivals together.

Stating that China and Trkiye have always attached great importance to intercultural cooperation, Wu said the festival is an important occasion to show unity and solidarity.

Guliz Mugan, vice president of Okan University, said the university's Confucius Institute is making a lot of efforts to better introduce Chinese culture to Turks through public events.

Wu Jian, China's deputy consul general in Istanbul, addresses a celebration marking the upcoming traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, in Istanbul, Trkiye, June 15, 2023.

Guests learn about Chinese Calligraphy during a celebration marking the upcoming traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival in Istanbul, Trkiye, June 15, 2023.

A Chinese student serves tea to guests during a celebration marking the upcoming traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival in Istanbul, Trkiye, June 15, 2023.

A student wearing a panda-shaped hat poses for a photo during a celebration marking the upcoming traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival in Istanbul, Trkiye, June 15, 2023.

