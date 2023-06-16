Craftsmen busy with upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Fangzhuang, Fujian

Xinhua) 09:20, June 16, 2023

Fang Shaohuang, a local intangible cultural heritage inheritor, checks a traditional dragon boat in Fangzhuang Village, Minhou County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 23, 2023.

With the approaching of Dragon Boat Festival, craftsmen in Fangzhuang Village of Minhou County, Fuzhou City of southeast China's Fujian Province, have become increasingly busy.

The village's four large dragon boat factories are working tirelessly to fulfill their orders for the upcoming festival. Each year, over 200 dragon boats are sold from here to various parts of China and countries like Japan, Singapore and the United States.

Fangzhuang has a rich history of shipbuilding dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Later generations saw the business opportunities presented by dragon boats and began designing and manufacturing traditional Fuzhou-style dragon boats themselves. During its heyday in the 1970s, there were twelve shipyards in the village with hundreds of employees.

Making a dragon boat requires several steps including making keels, nailing bottom plates, polishing surfaces and applying paint before finally attaching an exquisitely carved dragon head.

"Our ancestors invented and created this technique for building dragon boats. Therefore, we have a responsibility to pass down this craft and promote it," said Fang Shaohuang, a local intangible cultural heritage inheritor. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Craftsmen make a dragon boat in Fangzhuang Village, Minhou County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 12, 2023.

A craftsman carries a newly-carved dragon boat head in Fangzhuang Village, Minhou County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 12, 2023.

Fang Shaohuang, a local intangible cultural heritage inheritor, checks a traditional dragon boat in Fangzhuang Village, Minhou County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 23, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows a dragon boat being loaded onto a truck in Minhou County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province.

A craftsman paints a dragon boat in Fangzhuang Village, Minhou County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 23, 2023.

Craftsmen make a dragon boat in Fangzhuang Village, Minhou County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 12, 2023.

Craftsmen make a dragon boat in Fangzhuang Village, Minhou County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 12, 2023.

Craftmen repair a traditional dragon boat head in Fangzhuang Village, Minhou County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 12, 2023.

Craftsmen make a dragon boat in Fangzhuang Village, Minhou County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 12, 2023.

A craftswoman carves a part of a dragon boat in Fangzhuang Village, Minhou County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 12, 2023.

A craftsman paints a dragon boat head in Fangzhuang Village, Minhou County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 12, 2023.

A craftsman makes dragon boats in Fangzhuang Village, Minhou County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 12, 2023.

Craftsmen make a dragon boat in Fangzhuang Village, Minhou County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 23, 2023.

Villagers transport a dragon boat in Fangzhuang Village, Minhou County, Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 12, 2023.

