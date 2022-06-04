Dragon boat race held with backdrop of Three Gorges Dam in C China

Xinhua) 10:25, June 04, 2022

Dragon boat crew members prepare to compete in a traditional Chinese dragon boat race in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, June 3, 2022. Over 400 participants competed in a dragon boat race here with the backdrop of the Three Gorges Dam to celebrate China's traditional Dragon Boat Festival. (Photo by Wu Zhizun/Xinhua)

