Dragon Boat Festival marked across China

Xinhua) 10:03, June 03, 2022

Children learn to make Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival in Daying County of Suining City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 2, 2022. The Dragon Boat Festival will fall on June 3 this year. (Photo by Liu Changsong/Xinhua)

Children equipped with dragon-boat-shaped paper fits take part in a fun game on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival at a community in Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 2, 2022. The Dragon Boat Festival will fall on June 3 this year. (Photo by Zhao Qirui/Xinhua)

A local volunteer marks a girl on her forehead with a brush dipped in realgar to ward off evil spirits as a traditional custom during the Dragon Boat Festival at Guangjing Village of Renhe Township in Shehong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 2, 2022. The Dragon Boat Festival will fall on June 3 this year. (Photo by Liu Changsong/Xinhua)

Children take part in Touhu game, or Pitch-pot, an ancient entertainment that requires players to throw arrows from a set distance into a tube, on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival at a kindergarten in Lanshan County of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, June 2, 2022. The Dragon Boat Festival will fall on June 3 this year. (Photo by Peng Hua/Xinhua)

A staff member decorates the community with sachets to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Qixingguan District of Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 2, 2022. The Dragon Boat Festival will fall on June 3 this year. (Photo by Han Xianpu/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform traditional dance to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Yangjiazhuang Village, Cuijiazhuang Township of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, June 2, 2022. The Dragon Boat Festival will fall on June 3 this year. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Children show their handmade mugwort sachets on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival at a kindergarten in Duchang County of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 2, 2022. The Dragon Boat Festival will fall on June 3 this year. (Photo by Fu Jianbin/Xinhua)

Children make dragon boat models under the guidance of volunteers on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival at a kindergarten in Lin'an District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 2, 2022. The Dragon Boat Festival will fall on June 3 this year. (Photo by Jin Kaihua/Xinhua)

