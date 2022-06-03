Dragon Boat Race builds bridge across Straits
Contestants take part in a tug of war at the 2022 Cross-Straits Dragon Boat Race on Thursday in Xiamen, Fujian province. FENG YONGBIN/CHINA DAILY
The 2022 Cross-Straits Dragon Boat Race started on Thursday in Xiamen, Fujian province, with the two-day event attracting people from different age groups, including those from Taiwan who are studying or working in Fujian.
As one of the most important traditions of the Dragon Boat Festival, dragon boat racing is extremely popular among people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits, who have a shared culture.
At the Dragon Boat Pond in Xiamen's Jimei district, 24 dragon boat teams from the mainland and 17 from Taiwan competed on Thursday in a 300-meter preliminary race and a dragon boat tug of war.
The event's opening ceremony, the traditional ritual of "eye-dotting", and the finals and prize-giving ceremony of the 300-meter race will take place on the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on Friday.
It's believed that dotting the eyes of dragon boats can actually "awaken" the awe-inspiring dragons, with auspicious implications, and this should be repeated each year before a race.
Chen Sing-long, a 21-year-old student from New Taipei City, Taiwan, said he was very excited to take part in this year's event, as "it's my first time to paddle a dragon boat".
Photos
Related Stories
- Dragon Boat Festival held in southern California
- Online payment clearinghouse reports surging holiday transactions
- China's courier business doubles from pre-epidemic level in Dragon Boat Festival
- Dragon boat race held in Cairo to celebrate traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival
- China’s tourism, consumption sees steady recovery during Dragon Boat Festival holiday
- Red tourism flourishes during China's Dragon Boat Festival holiday
- China sees 89.14m tourists for Duanwu holiday
- Dragon Boat Festival celebrated across China
- Dragon Boat Festival popularity bodes well for China's digital currency
- Joyous fervor crackles during Chinese Dragon Boat Festival
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.