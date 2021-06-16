Online payment clearinghouse reports surging holiday transactions

Xinhua) 14:59, June 16, 2021

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese online payment clearinghouse NetsUnion Clearing Corporation (NUCC) reported surging daily transactions during the just-concluded Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

During the three-day holiday, transactions processed by the platform neared 5.37 billion, according to the company.

A total of 2.96 trillion yuan (about 461.99 billion U.S. dollars) were involved.

The average daily number of transactions rose 28 percent year on year while the value marked a 51-percent rise from June 12 to 14, the company said.

As the country's economy further warmed up, the consumption of catering services, tourism and transportation showed significant signs of recovery during the holiday, according to the NUCC.

On a daily basis, some firms in the filmed entertainment sector saw their number and volume of transactions surge by 110 percent and 46 percent, respectively, year on year, NUCC data showed.

Retailers also reported robust growth in daily transactions during the holiday amid robust consumption demands, according to the clearinghouse.

