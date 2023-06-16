Guangzhou holds dragon boat race to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival

Xinhua) 08:52, June 16, 2023

People take part in a dragon boat racing in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 15, 2023.

Since the eighth day of the fourth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, Guangzhou has started a series of events for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, including a traditional dragon boat racing participated by 12 dragon boats from Chebei Village on Thursday.

The village, which is located in urban Guangzhou, has a history of over 1,000 years. The culture of dragon boat inherited here is very representative, and the "Chebei dragon boat scene" was listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage.

Nowadays, there are 12 active dragon boat organizations in Chebei subdistrict, and over 50 traditional dragon boats are preserved in the village. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This aerial photo shows a view of a dragon boat racing in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 15, 2023.

Since the eighth day of the fourth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, Guangzhou has started a series of events for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, including a traditional dragon boat racing participated by 12 dragon boats from Chebei Village on Thursday.

The village, which is located in urban Guangzhou, has a history of over 1,000 years. The culture of dragon boat inherited here is very representative, and the "Chebei dragon boat scene" was listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage.

Nowadays, there are 12 active dragon boat organizations in Chebei subdistrict, and over 50 traditional dragon boats are preserved in the village. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

People take part in a dragon boat racing in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 15, 2023.

Since the eighth day of the fourth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, Guangzhou has started a series of events for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, including a traditional dragon boat racing participated by 12 dragon boats from Chebei Village on Thursday.

The village, which is located in urban Guangzhou, has a history of over 1,000 years. The culture of dragon boat inherited here is very representative, and the "Chebei dragon boat scene" was listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage.

Nowadays, there are 12 active dragon boat organizations in Chebei subdistrict, and over 50 traditional dragon boats are preserved in the village. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

People take part in a dragon boat racing in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 15, 2023.

Since the eighth day of the fourth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, Guangzhou has started a series of events for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, including a traditional dragon boat racing participated by 12 dragon boats from Chebei Village on Thursday.

The village, which is located in urban Guangzhou, has a history of over 1,000 years. The culture of dragon boat inherited here is very representative, and the "Chebei dragon boat scene" was listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage.

Nowadays, there are 12 active dragon boat organizations in Chebei subdistrict, and over 50 traditional dragon boats are preserved in the village. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

People take part in a dragon boat racing in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 15, 2023.

Since the eighth day of the fourth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, Guangzhou has started a series of events for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, including a traditional dragon boat racing participated by 12 dragon boats from Chebei Village on Thursday.

The village, which is located in urban Guangzhou, has a history of over 1,000 years. The culture of dragon boat inherited here is very representative, and the "Chebei dragon boat scene" was listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage.

Nowadays, there are 12 active dragon boat organizations in Chebei subdistrict, and over 50 traditional dragon boats are preserved in the village. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This aerial photo shows people taking part in a dragon boat racing in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 15, 2023.

Since the eighth day of the fourth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, Guangzhou has started a series of events for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, including a traditional dragon boat racing participated by 12 dragon boats from Chebei Village on Thursday.

The village, which is located in urban Guangzhou, has a history of over 1,000 years. The culture of dragon boat inherited here is very representative, and the "Chebei dragon boat scene" was listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage.

Nowadays, there are 12 active dragon boat organizations in Chebei subdistrict, and over 50 traditional dragon boats are preserved in the village. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

People take part in a dragon boat racing in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 15, 2023.

Since the eighth day of the fourth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, Guangzhou has started a series of events for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, including a traditional dragon boat racing participated by 12 dragon boats from Chebei Village on Thursday.

The village, which is located in urban Guangzhou, has a history of over 1,000 years. The culture of dragon boat inherited here is very representative, and the "Chebei dragon boat scene" was listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage.

Nowadays, there are 12 active dragon boat organizations in Chebei subdistrict, and over 50 traditional dragon boats are preserved in the village. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

People watch a dragon boat racing in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 15, 2023.

Since the eighth day of the fourth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, Guangzhou has started a series of events for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, including a traditional dragon boat racing participated by 12 dragon boats from Chebei Village on Thursday.

The village, which is located in urban Guangzhou, has a history of over 1,000 years. The culture of dragon boat inherited here is very representative, and the "Chebei dragon boat scene" was listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage.

Nowadays, there are 12 active dragon boat organizations in Chebei subdistrict, and over 50 traditional dragon boats are preserved in the village. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)