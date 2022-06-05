Lao students meet Chinese culture in Dragon Boat Festival celebration

VIENTIANE, June 5 (Xinhua) -- A party for Chinese poem recitation on the occasion of the Dragon Boat Festival was held at the National University of Laos (NUOL) here on Friday.

The gathering, providing Lao university students with an encounter with China's rich culture, was organized by China Cultural Center in Laos and collaborated with NUOL.

Hundreds of people, mostly Lao university students, gathered to learn and enjoy the beauty of Chinese poetry, accompanied by songs, music and dances in Lao style.

The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, is traditionally celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month on the Chinese lunar calendar. People in China usually race dragon boats and eat Zongzi, a sticky rice dumpling wrapped up with bamboo or reed leaves during the festival.

Director of The China Cultural Center in Laos Li Yiping said in the opening speech that she hoped this festive event will become a bridge of friendship to enhance mutual understanding between the people of China and Laos and promote the building of a community with a shared future.

The Duanwu Festival is to commemorate Qu Yuan, a patriotic poet and minister of the ancient state of Chu during the Warring States Period (475-221 BC) in the Chinese history.

As a poet, Qu Yuan is known today for his patriotism and contributions to classical verse. Lines such as "The way ahead is long and has no ending, yet high and low I'll search with my will unbending" are still spread widely.

"This activity not only increased our knowledge of Chinese culture, I also learned a lot about the origin of the Dragon Boat Festival in China, and traditional Chinese poetry," student Phonethip Chanthavong from the Faculty of Letters under the National University of Laos told Xinhua.

She added that the festival reflects Chinese people's love of the poet and also the patriotism of Chinese people.

"It is good to know more about Chinese culture through these kinds of activities," said Phonethip.

A student named Koun Chittasone, who has performed at the event told Xinhua that this celebration provided an opportunity for Lao students to learn and experience Chinese culture.

"I learned a lot from this activity. I learned about the origin of the Dragon Boat Festival and Zongzi in China. I hope this event contributes to enhancing and deepening the friendship between Laos and China," he added.

Head of the Chinese department in the Faculty of Letter under the NUOL Somsanouk Dalavong said this activity breaks the limitation that students absorb knowledge only from books, instead, they can personally understand and experience the Chinese culture and the relationship between Laos and China.

"Through poetry, we can explore and further understand Chinese culture and the stories behind their poems," Somsanouk said.

