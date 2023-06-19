Chinese Dragon Boat Festival celebrated in Vientiane, Laos

Xinhua) 13:29, June 19, 2023

Lao students learn to make Zongzi, the glutinous rice dumplings wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, at the China Cultural Center in Laos in Vientiane, Laos, June 16, 2023. An event was held in the Lao capital Vientiane on Friday to mark the traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival with participants immersed in Chinese culture, customs and history. (Photo by Tamon Huengmeexay/Xinhua)

Children learn to make Zongzi, the glutinous rice dumplings wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, at the China Cultural Center in Laos in Vientiane, Laos, June 16, 2023. An event was held in the Lao capital Vientiane on Friday to mark the traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival with participants immersed in Chinese culture, customs and history. (Photo by Tamon Huengmeexay/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)