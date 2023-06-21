Home>>
Students make Zongzi to celebrate Dragon Boat Festival in Amman, Jordan
(Xinhua) 13:26, June 21, 2023
Students learn to make Zongzi, a traditional Chinese food, during a celebration of Dragon Boat Festival in Amman, Jordan, on June 20, 2023. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
A student showcases her handmade Zongzi, a traditional Chinese food, during a celebration of Dragon Boat Festival in Amman, Jordan, on June 20, 2023. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
- 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition kicks off
- Ancient city explores innovative transformation to gain new vitality
- Yangzhou witnesses integration of traditional culture and culture creative industry
- Datong develops tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions
Related Stories
- Feature: UK celebrates annual Dragon Boat Festival
- Chinese Dragon Boat Festival celebrated in Vientiane, Laos
- Celebration held in Istanbul to mark China's Dragon Boat Festival
- Craftsmen busy with upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Fangzhuang, Fujian
- Guangzhou holds dragon boat race to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.