Students make Zongzi to celebrate Dragon Boat Festival in Amman, Jordan

Xinhua) 13:26, June 21, 2023

Students learn to make Zongzi, a traditional Chinese food, during a celebration of Dragon Boat Festival in Amman, Jordan, on June 20, 2023. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

A student showcases her handmade Zongzi, a traditional Chinese food, during a celebration of Dragon Boat Festival in Amman, Jordan, on June 20, 2023. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

