Home>>
People make sachets for Dragon boat festival in Jilin, NE China
(Xinhua) 11:44, June 22, 2023
Chen Yuqiu makes sachets at the Jilin Museum in Jilin, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 19, 2023. Chen Yuqiu, 55 years old, is an inheritor of the national-level intangible cultural heritage of Manchu cheongsam making. In order to make people aware of the traditional Chinese culture and Manchu cheongsam, she taught people to make sachets at the Jilin Museum and sent them to citizens before the Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Kou Jie)
Photos
- 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition kicks off
- Ancient city explores innovative transformation to gain new vitality
- Yangzhou witnesses integration of traditional culture and culture creative industry
- Datong develops tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions
Related Stories
- Dragon boat race held to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in E China
- Races held across the country to celebrate the coming Dragon Boat Festival
- China to see robust consumption during Dragon Boat Festival holiday
- Dragon Boat Festival and its traditions
- Public events held for students to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in south China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.