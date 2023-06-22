People make sachets for Dragon boat festival in Jilin, NE China

Xinhua) 11:44, June 22, 2023

Chen Yuqiu makes sachets at the Jilin Museum in Jilin, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 19, 2023. Chen Yuqiu, 55 years old, is an inheritor of the national-level intangible cultural heritage of Manchu cheongsam making. In order to make people aware of the traditional Chinese culture and Manchu cheongsam, she taught people to make sachets at the Jilin Museum and sent them to citizens before the Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

