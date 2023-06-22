Lantern performance held in E China's ancient town to celebrate Dragon Boat Festival

(新华网) 09:39, June 22, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 16, 2023 shows a lantern performance in Hule Town of Ningguo City, east China's Anhui Province. Hule Town, an ancient town in east China's Anhui Province, has a tradition of lantern performance to celebrate festivals.

As the Dragon Boat Festival approaches, villagers perform lantern dance with lanterns in the shape of fish and dragon, and place lotus-shaped water lanterns in the river.

A series of activities including the long-table banquet and the lantern fair have been held to attract tourists from home and abroad. (Photo by Li Xiaohong/Xinhua)

