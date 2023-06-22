Concert held to celebrate Dragon Boat Festival in Valletta, Malta

(新华网) 09:55, June 22, 2023

Artists perform during a concert themed "East meets West" in Valletta, Malta, on June 21, 2023. The concert themed "East meets West" in celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival, a Chinese traditional festival, was held here on Wednesday night. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

