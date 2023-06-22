Home>>
Concert held to celebrate Dragon Boat Festival in Valletta, Malta
(新华网) 09:55, June 22, 2023
Artists perform during a concert themed "East meets West" in Valletta, Malta, on June 21, 2023. The concert themed "East meets West" in celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival, a Chinese traditional festival, was held here on Wednesday night. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)
Artists perform during a concert themed "East meets West" in Valletta, Malta, on June 21, 2023. The concert themed "East meets West" in celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival, a Chinese traditional festival, was held here on Wednesday night. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Kou Jie)
Photos
- 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition kicks off
- Ancient city explores innovative transformation to gain new vitality
- Yangzhou witnesses integration of traditional culture and culture creative industry
- Datong develops tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions
Related Stories
- Dragon boat race held to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in E China
- Races held across the country to celebrate the coming Dragon Boat Festival
- China to see robust consumption during Dragon Boat Festival holiday
- Dragon Boat Festival and its traditions
- Public events held for students to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in south China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.